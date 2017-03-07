Internet quickly turns GOP's Obamacare replacement plan into a meme

The Republicans unveiled their healthcare plan on Monday night and it's looking like a weak replacement for Obamacare.

It defunds Planned Parenthood, rolls back the Medicaid expansion, restricts abortion, and lets insurers jack up premiums by 30 percent if there's a lapse in coverage. Oh! And there's a big tax cut for CEOs making more than $500,000 and a weirdly specific ban on lottery winners getting Medicaid.

Needless to say, people were not impressed, and they responded with the internet's greatest tool for self-expression: memes.

Obamacare v GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/twpHsSqjXP — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 7, 2017

Obamacare/ GOP Obamacare replacement pic.twitter.com/fryy7CSyOG — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 7, 2017

Obamacare v Gop Replacement pic.twitter.com/PUh0jPCng1 — Craig (@CraiggyPops) March 7, 2017

Obamacare VS GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/gdiKPm7vP8 — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) March 7, 2017

Obamacare v GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/lVn6giqOgM — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/Pi7oRc6lgl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 7, 2017

obamacare vs gop replacement pic.twitter.com/74C01phBqh — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 7, 2017

Obamacare v. Obamacare replacement pic.twitter.com/TVoObfhm4v — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 7, 2017

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/GXOQrPIMwM — Hutch Harris (@thethermals) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/Dsr7vlKs01 — Meth Lab for Cutie (@kiralc) March 7, 2017

Obamacare vs. House GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/vaIJcZuV9u — Grover (@XGroverX) March 7, 2017

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/lvnuLFC8YQ — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) March 7, 2017

Considering a few factors — the Democrats hate it, some conservatives think it's too generous, and Republicans haven't revealed how much it would cost or how many people would lose coverage —there's a chance the bill might not pass.

Even if it dies, at least it inspired a pretty great meme.

