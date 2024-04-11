GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Torches ‘Full Of S**t’ Tucker Carlson With Brutal Prediction

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Wednesday slammed former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson as a “click-chaser” and “cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of s**t.”

Crenshaw’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) came amid conservative backlash to Carlson’s latest interview with Palestinian Christian pastor Munther Isaac in which Carlson talked about Christians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

“Tucker’s MO is simple: defend America’s enemies and attack America’s allies,” wrote Crenshaw. “There isn’t an objective bone left in that washed up news host’s body. Mindless contrarianism is his guiding principle, buttressed by his childish tactic to ‘juSt aSK quEsTiOns!’”

Carlson, who is a frequent peddler of conspiracy theories, racist and far-right talking points, “uses his platform to sow doubt and paranoia and false narratives” to boost engagement and just make money, Crenshaw added.

But Carlson “will eventually fade into nothingness, because his veneer of faux intellectualism is quickly falling apart and revealing who he truly is: a cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of shit,” the lawmaker predicted.

This is who Tucker is: a click-chaser.



Tucker’s MO is simple: defend America’s enemies and attack America’s allies. There isn’t an objective bone left in that washed up news host’s body. Mindless contrarianism is his guiding principle, buttressed by his childish tactic to “juSt… https://t.co/IYUPCeJ9Y7 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2024

