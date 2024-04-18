GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Burns Tucker Carlson With 1 Stinging Question About His Job

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) fired back at Tucker Carlson with a reminder of one of his more embarrassing moments after the right-wing video host attacked him on social media.

“Why do the reddest states produce the dumbest, most liberal Republicans?” Carlson tweeted. “Why aren’t John Cornyn and Dan Crenshaw bagging groceries at Walmart?”

Crenshaw fired back:

Why aren’t you bagging groceries in Moscow? https://t.co/2lXWalQlGi — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 17, 2024

That was a blunt reminder of Carlson’s widely mocked trip to Russia, where he visited a Moscow supermarket and marveled at things such as a shopping cart return system, like those that can found at just about any Aldi in the United States.

Carlson, a longtime apologist for Vladimir Putin, traveled to the country for an interview with the Russian leader that was so soft Putin himself mocked Carlson for it.

Carlson was slammed by people on both sides of the aisle over the visit.

“The Soviets had a term for people like Tucker: useful idiots,” another GOP lawmaker, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), said at the time.

Crenshaw and Carlson have tussled before. Just last week, Crenshaw torched Carlson as “a cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of shit.”

Carlson, who has admitted to lying on his show when he was on Fox News, was once the top host on cable television as he peddled racist conspiracy theories and anti-immigrant rhetoric. He and Fox News parted ways shortly after the conservative network agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit over unfounded claims on its shows about election fraud in 2020.

Now he posts his videos on X, YouTube and a subscription website.