How GOP lies are impacting voters across the country

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Sarah Myers West is managing director at the AI Now institute, an American research institute studying the social implications of AI and policy research that addresses the concentration of power in the tech industry. Early in my career, I had a front row seat observing how U.S. tech companies showed up around the world in ways that changed the political landscape — in Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East and elsewhere — and wrote a book delving in to how industry lobbying and regulation shaped the origins of the surveillance business model for the internet despite technologies that offered alternatives in theory that in practice failed to materialize.