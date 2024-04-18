Goodyear has a special election soon. Here's how to register and vote on its general plan

Goodyear residents have until Monday to register for the city's upcoming special election that will decide the city's 2035 General Plan.

Goodyear residents will vote on that plan May 21. The last day to register to vote is Monday, April 22, as ballots will be mailed on April 24. The last day to request a replacement ballot is May 10.

The city chose to have a special election so the general plan wouldn't be overshadowed during the primary or general elections.

Goodyear holds an election every 10 years, when residents vote on a new general plan that maps out the broad vision for growth and development of the city. If the 2035 General Plan does not pass, the current 2014-2024 General Plan will remain in place until a new one is approved by the city council and by voters.

While it is an all-mail election, ballots can also be dropped off at Goodyear City Hall, which is located at 1900 N. Civic Square. They can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on election day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Goodyear is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and the second-fastest growing city in Arizona. The city is only 12% built out, meaning it still has plenty of room for additional growth.

According to the 2020 census, the city had a population of about 95,000, up 46% from 2010. The city's population is expected to reach 240,000 by 2055, according to the city's new general plan. The city's workforce currently has an average commute time of about 31 minutes, with 91% of residents traveling outside of the city for work.

Highlights of the plan call for the city to:

Add 65,300 jobs by 2055.

Improve transportation and roads, particularly the planned state Route 30 freeway, which is intended to relieve congestion on Interstate 10.

Build the extension of Loop 303.

Add more housing units, bumping the number from the existing 30,500 by an additional 56,400 by 2055.

Maintain a balance with different areas that feel urban, suburban and rural. Currently, the city's dominant land use is low-density residential, mostly consisting of single-family homes. But medium- and high-density housing has also increased in recent years, causing clusters of retail and employment opportunities to pop up in those areas.

Diversify its commercial uses with more local-based businesses, as well as different entertainment venues and retailers. It calls for "destination retailers" to draw visitors from other parts of the Valley.

Ensure all neighborhoods become "complete neighborhoods," meaning they would include a variety of housing options, transportation options, parks, commercial centers and places of worship.

Diversify modes of transportation, such as biking, walking and public transportation.

Expand parks and work with the county to provide better access to Estrella Mountain Regional Park that has 33 miles of trails and 19,840 acres of preserved open space. It attracts visitors for camping, fishing and mountain biking.

The General Plan also outlines some of the city's areas that are expected to be particularly high-growth, including Civic Square, Ballpark Village, the Cotton Lane Corridor and Bullard Corridor. The city has been particularly focused on Civic Square and Ballpark Village as entertainment hubs, while the Cotton Lane Corridor has become a retail hotspot.

More information on Goodyear's General Plan can be found at https://goodyeargp.com.

