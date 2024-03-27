Good Samaritans help a driver after a car crash in Daytona Beach
The Daytona Beach Police Department released a video on social media of a car crash at an intersection on Monday afternoon.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Police said the accident happened at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Fentress Boulevard.
The video shows a car crash that caused an SUV to flip onto its side.
Read: Two $1M Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Florida
Several drivers stopped to help, and together, they flipped the car back upright.
Police said there were no serious injuries.
See a map below of the scene.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.