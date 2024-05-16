How Golden Harvest is continuing to help people with food insecurities

” We move 12 million meals across our twenty five county service area in Georgia and south Carolina so we are mainly the food resource behind many of the agencies who are serving on the frontline” said Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest CEO.

according to Golden Harvest 1 in 7 individuals face food insecurities, which is why they feed hundreds of people daily, mainly though the Masters Table soup kitchen in Downtown Augusta.

” at 11 o’clock every single day and anyone is welcomed to come for that we serve between 250 and 400 meals every single day and obviously some of those folks are homeless not all of them are homeless”

Breitmann says each year it gets more crucial providing meals for people in the area and help from the community is always needed with donations and volunteers.

“They can volunteer with us which is really critical we rely on about 1400 volunteers a month to either help at our soup kitchen our urban farm or one of our warehouses packing food for children’s families and seniors they can also donate at goldenharvest. org “