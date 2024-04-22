GoFundMe donations sought for CCPD officer wounded Saturday morning

A fellow Corpus Christi police officer has started a fundraising campaign for officer Kyle Hicks, who was shot Saturday on duty at a Southside apartment complex.

Denise Pace, senior officer, organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Hicks’ family in support of the officer as he fights for his life.

As of late Monday morning, organizers had raised $54,944 through 411 donations, exceeding the $50,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted.

Corpus Christi Police Department Officer Kyle Hicks was shot while responding to a disturbance and call of shots fired the morning of April 20. Co-workers and family have organized a GoFundMe campaign on his behalf. Hicks is in critical condition in the hospital.

Hicks has served with the Corpus Christi police for two years. He is married and has four children.

At 12:32 a.m. Saturday, Hicks and fellow officers were dispatched to the Summer House Apartments in the 5400 block of Burnham Drive in reference to a male and female involved in a disturbance with shots fired, according to a news release on the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter.

At the door of the apartment, officers heard the disturbance and made contact with a 26-year-old man, who began struggling as soon as officers apprehended him.

Police say the man pulled a gun, shooting Hicks at least once and wounding him. Hicks was subsequently transported to a local hospital and put in an intensive care unit.

One of the assisting officers shot and killed the 26-year-old man at the scene. No information is available about the suspect. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave as the department investigates.

“Our hopes and prayers are with this officer, who is fighting for his life right now as he’s in surgery, and for his family,” said Police Chief Mike Markle during a statement Saturday.

Anyone with information related to the active investigation incident is asked to call the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 886-2840. To provide anonymous information, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: GoFundMe campaign set up for CCPD officer wounded April 20