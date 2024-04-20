Early Saturday morning police responded to a disturbance call involving gunshots and shot an armed man they said struggled with officers.

Police had reports of gunfire at 12:32 a.m. and say that when they arrived at the Summer House Apartments, “The male suspect produced a gun, shooting and striking one of the officers. One of the assisting officers returned fire, striking the male who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, “and is in critical condition at this time,” Police said on their online community message board.

This is a developing story.

The Corpus Christi Police Officers who were involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy, the news release said.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

“Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=,” the release states.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Officer shot, suspect killed on 5400 block of Burnham Dr. Saturday