'God's Misfits' Grandma Allegedly Confessed Role in Deaths of 2 Kansas Women Amid Custody Battle: Affidavit

Tifany Adams, 54, was one of four people arrested in connection with the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley, who disappeared on March 30, police say

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Tifany Adams (left), Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley

A grandmother who police say is part of a fringe anti-government group allegedly indicated to authorities that she had a role in the slaying of two Kansas woman, one of whom was in a custody battle with her, according to investigators.

Tifany Adams, 54, was arrested alongside three others in connection with the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley, who disappeared on March 30 from a rural Oklahoma road when they were on their way to pick up Butler’s children from Adams, Oklahoma officials said at the time.

On April 13, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Adams, her boyfriend Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44. All four are allegedly members of a fringe anti-government religious group "God's Misfits," according to a previous affidavit cited by the Des Moines Register and FOX 25.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Cora Twombly (left), Tad Bert Cullum

In a new affidavit by OSBI, authorities claimed that following the arrests, Adams shared information with investigators suggesting she had a role in the killings, The Oklahoman reported.

"After her arrest on April 13, 2024, during a custodial interview, Adams made statements to law enforcement indicating she was responsible for the deaths of Butler and Kelley," Lt. Amie Gates stated in the affidavit, per the outlet.

The new affidavit also confirmed that Butler and Kelley's bodies were found on a property leased by Callum, per the outlet. Authorities claim they also found a stun gun at the site and that Callum had bought five stun guns a few days before the women went missing.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Cole Earl Twombly (left), Tifany Machel Adams

Adams was allegedly embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with Butler, the mother of her grandchildren, the Des Moines Register, FOX 25 and WRHN previously reported, citing authorities.

Adams’ son had custody of the children and has allegedly claimed that Adams often kept the children away from him, authorities said, per the Des Moines Register.

Online records did not indicate plea information for any of the suspects as of Friday. PEOPLE has reached out to Adams' attorney for comment.



