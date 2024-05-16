Goats, sheep rescued from side of I-64 in Chesapeake

About nine goats and sheep founds themselves in harms way Wednesday evening after they wandered onto Interstate 64 in Chesapeake.

The animals, including at least one juvenile, got around the sound barrier wall near their farm by the High Rise Bridge, according to a Virginia State Police Facebook post. None of the animals were injured and there were no vehicle wrecks as a result of the incident, according to a state police spokesperson.

“Once on scene, the troopers safely corralled the animals to the shoulder and kept them corralled until animal control arrived on scene,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Chesapeake Animal Patrol then safely returned the animals to their home.

