Glenn Oder, executive director of Fort Monroe Authority, to retire this year

The Fort Monroe Authority announced Friday that Executive Director Glenn Oder is retiring from the position effective Oct. 1.

The reasons for his retirement were not specified in a news release.

Oder has led the authority for 12 years, after previously serving as a delegate in the Virginia General Assembly. According to a news release from the authority, Oder’s direction steered the authority through numerous leadership changes in the state government, and his efforts expanded the authority’s scope to include significant property management responsibilities, utility operations, and the management of both residential and commercial properties.

“His dedication and vision have been instrumental in preserving the legacy of Fort Monroe for future generations,” said Fort Monroe Authority Chairman Jim Moran in a statement.

The authority credits Oder for preserving and revitalizing Fort Monroe. The authority is now involved in many long-range projects that began under his leadership, including real estate investment, utility upgrades, and the African Landing Memorial, which commemorates the landing of the first enslaved Africans in English-speaking North America who were brought to present-day Fort Monroe in 1619.

During Oder’s time as executive director, the authority expanded its responsibilities to include owning and managing the historic Casemate Museum, constructed a $9 million visitor and education center, and received national and international acclaim as a site of memory on the UNESCO Slave Labor Route Project.

The Fort Monroe Authority will conduct its next meeting on April 17 and 18 at Fort Monroe to discuss the transition and the search for a new leader. The executive director position has been retitled to chief executive officer of the Fort Monroe Authority, effective July 1.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com