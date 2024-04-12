Glendale's Amari Isaia named this round's Student of the Week

It was a tight race this week, but our readers have selected our next Student of the Week.

This week the title goes to Amari Isaia from Glendale High School. After earning a 35 on the ACT, including a perfect 36 on the reading and English sections, she now helps other students prepare for the test as a workshop presenter and tutor. Isaia is valedictorian at Glendale and was honored as an outstanding scholar for her grade point average. The senior plans to attend the University of Tulsa after graduation.

Student of the Week is an initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Nominations for students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service are gathered from administrators at participating districts in the Ozarks.

The readers voted for who they thought were the best of the best in our poll.

The April 8 nominees were ...

Besides Isaia, here's who else was nominated this week.

Gabryel Nord, Spokane High School: With big dreams after high school, Gabryel stays busy and involved. He participates in cross country, track and field, Future Business Leader of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Scholar Bowl. Gabryel has earned First Team All-Conference recognition in cross country, served as the Missouri FBLA District 18 Parliamentarian and locally has been the FBLA Vice-President of Membership. After graduating, he plans to study aerospace engineering and then go into the Air Force to become a test pilot.

