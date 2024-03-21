Glass window and door manufacturer is coming to KCK. Here’s how many jobs it will bring

Glass window and door manufacturer Marvin has committed to build a new plant in Kansas City, Kansas, bringing an estimated 600 jobs and a $76.5 million investment for a 400,000 square foot facility.

The new factory is to be built within the 419-acre Scannell Logistics industrial center and office park off Interstate 435 and Leavenworth Road. It will neighbor the city’s latest Amazon distribution center built in 2021.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday touted the news as evidence “that my administration’s approach to attracting business into our state is working.

“We are delivering on our commitment to making Kansas the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” she said in a statement announcing the development.

Marvin, based in Minnesota, selected its Kansas City, Kansas, location as the company currently operates in 16 other cities across the country. In a joint statement with the governor, CEO Paul Marvin said the company is dedicated to a long-term partnership in the community.

“We’ve been warmly welcomed by many in Kansas City and look forward to providing meaningful career opportunities and engaging in opportunities to give back across Wyandotte County in the years to come,” Marvin said.

Anticipated to open by 2025, the Marvin factory is expected to post mainly full-time manufacturing and fabrication positions.

About 570 of the 600 jobs are expected to be full time, and workers on average would receive an hourly wage of $22.34, according to plans submitted to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas in March 2023.

The Unified Government last year approved a resolution of intent to issue up to $90 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project.

In a statement, Mayor Pro Tem Tom Burroughs said he is excited to see the company take root in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Marvin not only will provide quality products for the building industry but quality jobs for Kansas City and Wyandotte County,” Burroughs said. “I look forward to a long-term relationship as they help expand the economic development footprint in our community.”