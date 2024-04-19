Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida donate over 50,000 cookies to hometown heroes, troops

The Gulfcoast Girl Scouts Cookie Program sold 1.1 million packages of cookies this year, including more than 50,000 boxes that will be distributed to support hometown heroes.

The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida recently concluded another successful Girl Scout Cookie Program with a total of 1.1 million packages sold along the Gulf Coast.

A highlight of the GSGCF's Cookie Program is an emphasis on giving back to the community. Through the Gift of Caring Program, customers may donate cookies to support hometown heroes, active military personnel and veterans. In total, the Gift of Caring Program collected 50,007 boxes of cookies that will be distributed to support military personnel overseas, local police, firefighters, teachers, and doctors and nurses and to local senior centers and food pantries.

Gulfcoast Girl Scouts make a stop at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as part of their Gift of Caring Program.

The Gift of Caring Program exemplifies the Girl Scouts' dedication to serving those who serve their communities and country selflessly. Girl Scout troops will personally deliver cookies to local military organizations and the organization will partner with Soldier's Angels to ensure that cookies reach deployed military personnel.

"We are immensely proud of the success of our 2024 Cookie Program and the meaningful impact it has had on our communities," said Mary Anne Servian, CEO at GSGCF. "Through the generosity of our customers and the hard work of our Girl Scouts, we have been able to express gratitude and support to our local heroes and military personnel, both near and far. This program truly embodies the spirit of giving that is at the heart of Girl Scouts."

This year's cookie program included 15 girls who attained Top Seller status by distributing over 5,000 boxes each.

Girls who participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program learn and practice five valuable skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida has a membership of nearly 3,500 girls in grades K-12, and more than 1,500 adult members, serving Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Glades, Lee, Hendry, and Collier counties. For more information, visit gsgcf.org.

Submitted by Jessica Miano

