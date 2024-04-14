Girl killed, 10 other people injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (WGN) — A shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side left an 8-year-old girl dead and 10 others, including three children, injured Saturday night.

Chicago police say officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, just after 9:15 p.m. Arriving officers found several people who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say the spot shotter picked up 18 rounds fired at the location. The victims were outside at a family gathering, according to police.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head, police say, and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have not yet identified her.

Three young boys — ages 1, 8, and 9 — were also shot and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The 1-year-old and 8-year-old were listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The 9-year-old was listed in good condition after being grazed in the finger.

“All I can say at this point is, I’m going to pray, you pray, and God help us,” Pastor Donovan Price said.

Seven other people, whose ages range from 19 to 38, were injured in the shooting. Police listed one in critical condition while the others were listed in good condition.

Officers say the shooting was likely not a random act and believe it may have been a gang-related incident. Nobody is in custody, but after interviewing witnesses, police say they may be looking for two shooters.

Some witnesses told police two shooters walked up and sprayed bullets into a crowd of people. Sunday morning, police reported that the shots may have come from a black sedan, which then fled to the south.

“The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city,” CPD Deputy Chief Don Jerome said in a news conference Saturday night.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or dial 911. Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

