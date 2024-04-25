Girl breaks free from man’s grasp as he tries to pull her in car, California cops say

A girl en route to school broke from a man’s grasp as he tried to pull her into his car, California deputies say.

As two girls were walking to their Moreno Valley school the morning of April 24, a man drove up beside them, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 25 news release.

The man then tried to pull one of the girls into his car, deputies said.

However, the girl freed herself from the man’s grasp, according to deputies.

Once she reached her school, deputies said the girl told school administrators about the encounter.

Administrators then called the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

Deputies said they spoke with the girls, who were able to give them a “detailed description” of the man and his car.

A short time later, deputies said they found a car matching the girls’ description about a mile from the location of the attempted kidnapping.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Rene Ramirez, of Indio, was detained and later booked into jail on counts of attempted kidnapping, and annoying and molesting children, deputies said.

Ramirez, who remains in jail custody, is expected to appear in court on April 26, online jail records show.

Moreno Valley is about a 65-mile drive east from Los Angeles.

