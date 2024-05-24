Girl, 2, drowned in Fort Pierce family's swimming pool May 17, police say

A Fort Pierce toddler drowned last Friday evening in her family's swimming pool, according to a police official.

What happened: Fort Pierce police officers responded to an unidentified residential home shortly after 9 p.m. on May 17, police spokesman Larry Croom said Friday.

“The call came in as a possible drowning. We responded, as well as St. Lucie Fire Rescue," Croom said. "A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive in the pool at the home.”

Law enforcement response: Officers performed "life-saving measures" upon arrival before the girl was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she died of her injuries, Croom said.

He declined to release the home’s address or additional details, saying it was “an open and active investigation.”

Disputed litigation over: Owner of John's Island Real Estate and rival real estate agent end contentious lawsuit

Costly shortcut: $231 million project would connect I-95, Florida's Turnpike in Martin County

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Girl, 2, drowned in Fort Pierce family's swimming pool May 17, 2024