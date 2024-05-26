Ginnie Springs closed as deputies, FDLE search for attempted-murder suspect

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ginnie Springs, a popular privately-owned recreation area along the Santa Fe River in Gilchrist County, is currently closed while deputies and members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement search for an attempted-murder suspect.

A Facebook post by the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon noted the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the roadway between Devil's Spring and the tube launch.

The woman is described as African American and in early 20s, standing between 5-10 and 6-foot tall, with a muscular/fit build. According to the post, she was wearing a green bikini top or a dark and multi-colored patterned top and bikini bottoms or short shorts. She also was wearing hoop earrings and multiple rings. She was last seen walking toward the park's exit.

Police direct traffic Sunday afternoon at the corner of South Main Street and Poe Springs Road, following the closure of Ginnie Springs Outdoors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Cumbie at 352-463-3410.

Ginnie Springs posted on social media and on its website that the "The park is temporarily closed. We will let everyone know when admissions are available."

The High Spring Police Department posted on its social media account just after 1 p.m. that "major traffic congestion" was occurring in the area of South Main Street and Poe Springs Road.

Social media on Sunday was flooded with reports of unconfirmed multiple fatal shootings at the park over the holiday weekend, including one on Friday and another on Saturday.

Multiple calls by The Sun to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office regarding the alleged incidents have not yet been returned.

A May 7 Facebook post by the park about its Memorial Day festivities describes the event as an "adult weekend with a party atmosphere, we do not recommend it for children."

Last year at the park over the Memorial Day weekend, a 45-year-old Holiday woman died after falling out of the back of a moving Jeep. The Florida Highway Patrol reported then that after the woman fell, she was ran over by a trailer being towed by the Jeep. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

