Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, FDLE investigating two shootings at Ginnie Springs

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law enforcement are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the holiday weekend at Ginnie Springs.

The shootings, according to a GCSO social media post, occurred during the late-night hours on Friday and Saturday.

"Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office was called upon to respond to not one, but two separate shootings inside Ginnie Springs. One during the overnight hours of Friday May 24 and another during the overnight hours of Saturday May 25. Both incidents are currently under active investigation by both GCSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). No additional details are being released at this time to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigations," the post said.

It's unclear if either of the shootings are related to a GCSO post Sunday afternoon about the search for an attempted-murder suspect. The post described a person of interest in the case and noted that the incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the roadway between Devil's Spring and the tube launch.

The GCSO later posted that it was no longer looking for the person described in the post.

A number of people on social media Sunday reported multiple fatal shootings over the weekend at the springs, however, that information has yet to be confirmed.

When asked Monday if there had been any deaths or arrests related to the shootings, the GCSO said that the information posted on its social media account was the only information available at this point due to the Memorial Day holiday.

A person who answered the phone at Ginnie Springs on Monday declined to comment on the shootings and asked that all questions be sent to the GCSO.

Following the shootings, Ginnie Springs posted on social media and on its website Sunday morning that "The park is temporarily closed. We will let everyone know when admissions are available." That message was updated Monday and noted that the park was open for normal daily admissions and was expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

A May 7 Facebook post by the park about its Memorial Day festivities described the event as an "adult weekend with a party atmosphere, we do not recommend it for children."

Following the park's closure, the High Spring Police Department posted on its social media account just after 1 p.m. Sunday that "major traffic congestion" was occurring in the area of South Main Street and Poe Springs Road.

Last year at the park over the Memorial Day weekend, a 45-year-old Holiday woman died after falling out of the back of a moving Jeep. The Florida Highway Patrol reported then that after the woman fell, she was ran over by a trailer being towed by the Jeep. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

