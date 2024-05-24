Gilzean: I’ll be a ‘transparent, fair’ Orange elections supervisor

Glen Gilzean pledged to be “transparent, fair, and accessible” at his swearing-in as Orange County elections supervisor Friday.

“The role of Supervisor of Elections … requires vigilance, integrity, and a steadfast dedication to ensuring that every voice is heard, and every vote counts,” Gilzean said to a crowd of hundreds of lawmakers, officials and others at the Kaley Street election office. “Today, I am deeply honored and humbled to be the first African American to hold this position of Orange County Supervisor of Elections.”

Gilzean, 42, was serving as district administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District overseeing Walt Disney World government services. when Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to succeed former supervisor Bill Cowles, who resigned a month earlier.

It was still unclear Friday if Gilzean has fully stepped away from the oversight board, for which he had a $400,000 annual salary. The Orange supervisor’s annual salary is $205,000.

Gilzean, a Republican and DeSantis loyalist, also hasn’t said whether he will run for a full four-year term in November. Four Democrats and an independent have filed to run so far, but no Republican has joined the race.

Gilzean’s office did not respond to a request for an interview.

But that didn’t stop the pomp and circumstance Friday morning, complete with a saxophone solo and the unveiling of his official portrait.

“Since being appointed, our team has successfully managed three elections, demonstrating our office capability and readiness to handle challenges and ever-evolving landscape,” he said.

Gilzean cited his office’s creation of a ballot-processing livestream feed and his request for an additional $1 million from the Orange County Commission for voter outreach, training, education and cybersecurity.

“I have brought in new talent with fresh ideas while also promoting some of the stellar staff from within,” he said. “… My goal also is to increase community involvement and tap into a wealth of wisdom that has often been taken for granted.”