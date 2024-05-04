Gilbert police make first arrest in Gilbert Goons attacks since February

Gilbert police arrested a teenager Friday due to his connection to an assault that was reported in December 2023.

The 19-year-old man was identified by police as Clayton Oden. He was booked into the Gilbert-Chandler Holding Facility and charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

Oden’s arrest came two days after The Arizona Republic documented 95 assaults by the Goons in 18 attacks, most of which occurred in Gilbert. As of Wednesday, authorities had made only 29 arrests in those attacks, with the last on Feb. 22.

In The Republic's investigation, the incident involving Oden was titled "Sidewalk Beating" with an unknown date. Although only one arrest was made, the number of attackers was listed as two, and there was one victim. The Republic reported that near Guadalupe Road and Freestone Parkway, two goons assaulted a victim on the sidewalk. Gilbert police posted photos of the attack on their website in January to seek help in identifying the people involved. The department stated that it had identified one of the attackers, but no arrests were made until May.

Police said the incident occurred in October 2022, near East Guadalupe Road in Gilbert and they did not originally know who the victim was of the alleged assault. Police said they "recently" identified and interviewed the victim, which led them to Oden's arrest.

In a statement, police said they wanted to remind the public of the condition of charges.

"Gilbert PD would like to remind the public that charged offenses are merely allegations," the statement read. "All defendants are presumed innocent until pleading guilty or being found guilty."

Police said anyone with more information about the crime or anyone who wants to report a crime should call 480-503-6500 or go through their online tip portal.

