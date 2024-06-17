Cool a sweltering room quickly with this expert-approved Vornado air circulator

Keep your A/C bill on ice — the fan is compact, quiet and 'pretty darn powerful,' reviewers say.

Welcome to summer, the season of can't-miss sales and heat waves. We know — one is infinitely more exciting than the other, but there's a way to make the best of the latter: by investing in cooling products like fans. According to experts, an air circulator fan should be at the top of your list, and a pro says this one from Vornado is among his favorites for cooling down a hot room in no time.

We recently spoke with a few experts about the fans they recommend for getting air moving in a stuffy room, and all agreed that an air circulator is the way to go. Josh Mitchell, an HVAC technician and founder of Air Conditioner Lab, says that unlike traditional fans, air circulator fans "keep the air in a room moving continuously, helping to maintain a more even temperature throughout." In other words, that's exactly what we want in the summer when it seems as though the heat is coming from all directions.

While there are tons of air circulator fans out there, there's one brand that Derek Gaughan, residential air quality expert and founder of Air Koality recommends: Vornado.

He says that the brand's air circulators "stand out for their ability to move air throughout the entire room," echoing Mitchell. "These fans are versatile for year-round use, improving air circulation and complementing heating systems during winter, thanks to their aerodynamic design that includes features like blade ducts and deep-pitch properties."

The Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan is Gaughan's favorite "reasonably priced" pick and, based on over 7,000 shoppers' reviews, he's not the only one who thinks it's worth the investment. Owners say it's portable and easy to fit in tight spaces, but still manages to pack a serious punch thanks to its three speeds. Also, since it has an adjustable tilt head, it distributes cool air throughout the room, allowing the space to cool down faster, longer and more evenly.

Why crank up the costly A/C when this compact air circulator can keep you cool? (Amazon)

These fans "are small and light, but have a great output of air and are incredibly effective at cooling down a room quickly," said one five-star reviewer. "I haven't had any issues at all since purchasing a few for my home, definitely has cut down on the need for A/C on warmer days and nights."

Another shopper said that the first thing you'll notice about the fan is "how compact it is" — a feature that thousands of buyers appreciate since it's easy to take from room to room. "Despite its size, though, it's pretty darn powerful. And the circulation is great, even on the lowest of its three settings."

Another perk? Shoppers say this fan couldn't be more different than its distractingly noisy competitors. "This little fan is so quiet and cools my hall and small living room," a five-star reviewer wrote. "I like that it is light and the angle is adjustable ... The small amount of noise is soft and works well if you like 'white noise.'"

A few shoppers expressed a couple of minor cons. One of the most common: "[There's] no remote control," one wrote. Others added that "the design makes it hard to clean," especially when the blades get dusty over time. "This is the only thing I can't stand with traditional fans," one reviewer pointed out.

Want a taller fan? You're in luck. Vornado offers two height-adjustable air circulators.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.