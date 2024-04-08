Gervais School District will consider closing if its lastest bond proposal fails May 21

Julie Powers talks about repairs that are needed to Gervais Elementary School's heating and electrical systems.

The last bond for the Gervais School District passed in 1991. District leaders have tried eight times since then to pass bond measures for amounts ranging from $4 million to $38 million to perform maintenance or upgrades.

The Gervais School District Board says it’s giving voters one more chance to pass a $28 million bond in the May 21 election.

“If we go 0 for 9, then the board’s stance is we’ve asked multiple ways and you’ve answered. And that’s why they’re then also having conversations about closing the district,” Gervais superintendent Dandy Stevens said.

Where is the Gervais School District?

The district has 870 students from Gervais and unincorporated communities including Brooks along Interstate 5 between Salem and Woodburn.

More than 400 students also attend the online charter school the district hosts.

The school district, with 165 employees, is the largest employer in the city of 2,579. Stevens said 59 district employees live in the city.

How would the bond money be used in the Gervais School District?

A survey of the school’s three buildings done a few years ago identified 119 projects that needed to be tackled, at an estimated cost of $60 million.

After the past two bonds failed — the last one by a 56% to 43% margin in 2023 — the district reduced the amount of the bond.

The $29 million bond on the May 21 ballot would allow Gervais Middle School to add new classrooms, a secure entry, cafeteria and kitchen.

The district is asking for $28 million to make repairs at the district’s three schools: Gervais High School, Gervais Middle School and Gervais Elementary School.

It would pay for things like a new middle school building to go along with the existing portable buildings, a new roof for the high school and more than two dozen projects in the district’s three schools.

District property owners would pay an additional $1.85 per $1,000 of property value to pay off the bond. Owners of a home with an assessed value of $250,000, would pay an additional $462.50 a year in property taxes.

What happens if the Gervais School District bond fails?

Stevens said if the bond fails again, the school board has indicated it would vote to close the district as early as June 2025.

If that would happen, Stevens said, the district leadership would get together with the leadership of the five surrounding school districts— St. Paul, Woodburn, Mt. Angel, Silver Falls and Salem-Keizer —and break up the Gervais district boundaries between the districts that would take the Gervais students.

The Marion County Commissioners would have to approve the new boundaries, Stevens said.

Water spots are scattered on the ceiling of Gervais High School's gymnasium on March 28. After heavy rainfall, water leaks onto the gym floor.

Students would be bussed to schools in other districts.

Property owners in the Gervais School District would then be paying taxes into another district.

“And then as we shared, if we dissolve, wherever you property ends up being, you’ll be paying their bond and their regular rate,” Stevens said.

People in Gervais currently pay taxes to the district at a total rate of $4.6427 per $1,000 of assessed value.

In Silver Falls, the combined rate is $6.5059 per $1,000. In Woodburn it’s $6.9714. In Salem-Keizer it is $7.2877. In St. Paul it’s $7.6461, and in Mt. Angel it’s $8.7080.

That means that if district voters don’t approve the bond, Gervais district residents would pay more, but to another district.

Gervais School District facilities employee Julie Powers looks at the ceiling of Gervais Elementary School where water was leaking on March 28. The proposed bond would fund renovations like roof and window replacements.

Are there other funds the district can use for renovations?

The state of Oregon has awarded the Gervais district a $6 million bond on the condition that the residents pass the school bond.

Stevens said the district also has about $650,000 remaining from selling the last of the district's vacant buildings.

The district also has a $250,000 career technical education revitalization grant that it wants to use to remodel an area for its culinary arts program. But Stevens said it would be hard for the district to do that work unless it can fix the building first.

In the past two years, the district has asked the Legislature for money, about $2 million in 2023 and $1 million in 2024 to replace the high school roof. It was unsuccessful both times.

“There is no windfall of money that’s going to come that is going to fix the problems,” Stevens said.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Gervais school board says bond passage is key to district's survival