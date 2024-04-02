Germany's warmest-ever March follows record heat in February

Walkers at sunset on the Baltic Sea beach in Warnemuende. Temperatures in Germany during March were the warmest on record since measurements began in 1881, according to preliminary figures released by the German Weather Service (DWD) on Tuesday. Jens Büttner/dpa

Temperatures in Germany during March were the warmest on record since measurements began in 1881, according to preliminary figures released by the German Weather Service (DWD) on Tuesday.

The record-breaking March came after temperatures in February were also the warmest on record in Germany.

In March, the average temperature was 7.5 degrees Celsius, exceeding the previous record set in 2017, when it was 7.2 degrees. The average temperatures were four degrees above the average for 1961 to 1990, a reference period used internationally to track temperature changes.

March temperatures were also 2.9 degrees above the German average for 1991 to 2020.

According to the DWD, the last time there were two consecutive monthly records was in 2018 with April and May.

The month's lowest temperature in Germany was recorded on March 19 in the eastern town of Hoyerswerda in Saxony, at minus 7.3 degrees. But the neighbouring region of Lower Lusatia "experienced almost summer-like temperatures on [March] 30," the DWD said.

The eastern German towns of Cottbus and Klitzschen both reported the highest temperature in Germany for March, at 24.9 degrees.

Rainfall in Germany was also well below normal in March at around 46 millimetres, according to DWD. That is about 20% lower than normal for both the 1961 to 1990 and 1991 to 2020 reference periods.

In some places, the DWD measured less than 10 millimetres.

The sunniest city in Germany during March was Berlin with 158 hours of sunshine.