Germany's Scholz heads to Sweden to talk security with Nordic leaders

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a panel discussion organized by the RND Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland and the Maerkische Allgemeine Zeitung in the Orangery of the Biosphaere Potsdam Carsten Koall/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to travel to Sweden on Monday to hold talks with the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.

The main topics of discussion are expected to be the security situation in Europe, support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia, but also so-called hybrid threats such as cyberattacks and sabotage.

The group of leaders are also scheduled to visit the Swedish technology company Ericsson together. A press conference is planned for the early evening.

Scholz is expected to continue his visit to Sweden on Tuesday and plans to meet Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for bilateral talks.