Germany's Baerbock says Iran 'must be isolated'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for a tougher stance against Tehran following the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, but has also warned against an expansion of the conflict.

"Iran must be isolated. And at the same time, there must be no further escalation," she said on Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers from the G7 major industrialized nations in Capri in Italy.

"Of course there must be a response to this unprecedented incident," but a further escalation would be "fatal for the people: in Israel, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in the entire region," Baerbock said.

Israel had shown that it could defend itself, in concert with its allies, and scored a "defensive victory," Baerbock said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured Israel of his support on behalf of the G7. "We are friends of Israel. We support Israel," he said.