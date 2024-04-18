Germany won't be intimidated by Putin's spies, minister says

Nancy Faeser, Germany's Interior Minister, speaks during a joint press conference with Romanian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Predoiu and former professional footballer Hitzlsperger, German ambassador for UEFA Euro 2024. Soeren Stache/dpa

Germany will not be intimidated by Russian attempts at espionage, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said following the arrest of two suspected spies for Russia.

"Our security authorities have prevented possible explosive attacks that were intended to target and undermine our military aid for Ukraine," Faeser said on Thursday.

Two German-Russian nationals were arrested in southern Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia, with one suspect accused of discussing possible acts of sabotage directed at military facilities to thwart aid to Ukraine.

All protective measures "against hybrid threats from the Russian regime" have been ramped up since Russia launched its all-out invasion two years ago, Faeser said.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with massive support and will not allow ourselves to be intimidated," the minister said.