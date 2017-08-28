Serving police officer among suspects in German 'far-Right terror cell'

German prosecutors say authorities have raided the homes and workplaces of two people who are suspected of drawing up a

Police in Germany carried out raids on Monday against a suspected far-Right terror cell believed to be planning attacks on left-wing politicians.

One of two suspects targetted in the raids was identified by prosecutors as a serving police officer. He and another man are suspected of hoarding ammunition and drawing up a list of high-profile targets for assassination.

A government spokesman said the suspected plot was in the early stages of planning and there was no imminent risk of an attack.

Police special forces raided several addresses in the north-eastern cities of Rostock and Schwerin in the early hours of on Monday morning.

The suspects have not been arrested.

One was identified as a serving police officer in the small town of Ludwigslust, south of Schwerin. He is facing disciplinary action, according to local government officials.

The other suspect has not been officially identified but according to German television reports he is the lawyer for a small local political party.

Neither suspect has been named, in accordance with German privacy laws.

The plot was uncovered when the two suspects were monitored discussing politics on online chat forums, according to prosecutors.

They were unhappy at the government’s immigration and refugee policies and, fearing they could result in a collapse of public order, they hoarded food supplies and ammunition for their legally licensed guns.

“In addition, the suspects saw the crisis they feared also as an opportunity to kill figures on the left-wing of the politcal spectrum with these weapons,” prosecutors said in a statement. “They prepared a list of names of such people to target.”

Prosecutors said the object of Monday's raids was to secure evidence against the suspects.

A number of properties belonging to third parties not under direct suspicion were also searched.

The state where the raids took place, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, in the former communist East, has a history of anti-immigrant violence, though it has been peaceful in recent years.

Angela Merkel’s political constituency lies within the state.

“As this is an initial suspicion, there is not urgent need for action,” the Mecklenburg-West Pomerania state government said in a statement.

“Disciplinary measures are being taken against the accused police officer.”