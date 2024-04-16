German minister travels to Canada for UN plastic pollution conference

German Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection Steffi Lemke sits in her office in the ministry during an interview with the German press agency (dpa). Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke plans to travel to Ottawa on Saturday for UN talks on a global plastic pollution treaty, her ministry announced in Berlin on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Lemke is to hold talks with her Canadian counterpart Steven Guilbeault ahead of the fourth session of the UN's intergovernmental negotiating committee on the issue. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to open the conference on Monday.

The UN talks are aimed at a fresh attempt at a legally binding international treaty on reducing plastic waste, including in the marine environment, to be agreed by the end of his year.

Binding rules on the entire life cycle of plastic products are planned, including the manufacturing process. Moves towards a circular economy for plastics are also to play a role.

At the third session in Kenya in the autumn, the 170 participating countries failed to reach an agreement.

Lemke is to be at the negotiating table in Canada and will participate in a meeting at the ministerial level.

On Tuesday, Lemke signed a German-Chinese plan of action in Beijing on closer cooperation on curbing waste and conserving resources. On Wednesday, she is to attend an Our Ocean Conference in Athens.