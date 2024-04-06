German military should review reservists for training, group urges

Germany's soldiers attend a briefing before their deployment. The Germany military should inspect former soldiers and conscripts with reservist status to see if they are potentially fit for further training, according to the chairman of the Reservists' Association. Jan Woitas/dpa

Reserve Colonel Patrick Sensburg told the Bild newspaper that there are around 900,000 former full-time soldiers or conscripts from the German military, known as the Bundeswehr, who are under the age of 65.

"We should very quickly assess their health status and availability so that we can schedule them for homeland security and national and alliance defence and gradually allow them to practice again," Sensburg said. "If only half of them are in good health, we would almost have the number of reservists we need."

Germany's military reserves are made up of all former Bundeswehr soldiers as well as former conscripts who served for a longer period of time. The reserves do not, however, include former soldiers in the army of the communist East Germany who never served in the military of reunified Germany.

Germany suspended conscription in 2011, and the Bundeswehr has struggled in recent years to attract enough recruits.

The number of active soldiers in the Bundeswehr had fallen to 181,500 as of the end of 2023, despite increased efforts to recruit more personnel.

The Defence Ministry has declared a goal of growing the Bundeswehr to 203,000 soldiers by 2031.