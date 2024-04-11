German foreign minister calls trade with Chile important for security

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren hold a joint press conference at the Federal Foreign Office. Joerg Carstensen/dpa

Deepening the trade relationship for raw materials between Germany and Chile is a strategically important step to reduce Germany's dependence on China, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a meeting with her Chilean counterpart in Berlin on Thursday.

"In these turbulent global times, foreign economic policy is also security policy," said Baerbock.

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren said that there were great opportunities for closer cooperation with Germany and Europe in the field of green hydrogen.

He said that Chile wants a stronger European presence in Latin America.

"Latin America is a natural ally of Europe," he said, according to the official translation.

Baerbock said that Chile, with the world's largest copper and lithium deposits, plays a key role in the global transition to electric-powered vehicles. Both materials are key components in many batteries.

Baerbock has previously expressed concerns that Germany is too dependent on China for supplies of those materials, creating strategic risks.

Baerbock said trade between the two countries in raw materials should be expanded, "because less dependency and more diversification means more security for everyone."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren hold a joint press conference at the Federal Foreign Office. Joerg Carstensen/dpa