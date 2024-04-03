German far-right firebrand Höcke again accused of quoting Nazi slogan

Public prosecutors in Germany have brought further criminal charges against far-right firebrand politician Björn Höcke for allegedly using a banned Nazi slogan.

Höcke, who leads the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the eastern state of Thuringia, is already facing criminal trial for allegedly using the banned slogan of the Nazi Party's SA stormtroopers, "Everything for Germany!" (Alles für Deutschland!) during a speech in May 2021 in the town of Merseburg.

On Wednesday, public prosecutors in Halle brought another charge of using the emblems of a former Nazi organization against Höcke for also quoting the same slogan during a speech in December at an AfD event in the eastern city of Gera.

Höcke allegedly said the first part of the slogan himself - "Alles für" - and used gestures to encourage the audience to shout "Deutschland."

"The accused has not yet admitted to the matter," prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have asked the court to add the new charge to the existing criminal proceedings against Höcke already underway in Halle.

Höcke is scheduled to go on trial beginning in mid-April.

Even within the far-right AfD, Höcke is well-known for his particularly hardline and extreme positions.

The domestic intelligence service in Thuringia has classified him as a known far-right extremist.

The state-level AfD party organization in Thuringia - as well as in the neighbouring eastern states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt - have also been designated as known far-right extremist groups.

Höcke is to be the AfD's lead candidate in the Thuringian state elections on September 1. The AfD currently leads in opinion polls there.