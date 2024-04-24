German development agency to fund jobs initiative for West Bank

Svenja Schulze, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, gives an interview during her visit to a refugee camp. Schulze approves an employment initiative for Palestinians aimed at ensuring greater stability in the region. Hannes P Albert/dpa

Germany has agreed to back a new employment initiative for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem, the country's development ministry said on Wednesday.

The deal was announced following a meeting between German Development Minister Svenja Schulze and the new prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Mustafa.

"Unemployment in the West Bank has almost tripled and now stands at 40%," the German ministry said.

The goal of the employment initiative is to create 25,000 jobs over the next three years, as well as maintain current jobs.

Germany's Development Ministry Development (BMZ) is investing €25 million ($27 million) this year to kick off the programme. Further funding should follow in the coming year.

The bloody October 7 attacks against Israel launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and Israel's subsequent months-long military offensive in the Gaza Strip, have led to a deterioration in the economic situation in all Palestinian territories, according to the ministry.

"The terrible terrorist attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza have caused immeasurable suffering among Israelis and Palestinians," said Schulze, who is currently visiting Israel.

The high level of unemployment as a result of the war is also causing great hardship for people in the West Bank, she said, citing strict access restrictions imposed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank as well as the withdrawal of work permits in Israel or Israeli settlements from more than 170,000 Palestinians.

"This is additional social dynamite in an already extremely tense situation," Schulze warned.

Schulze said that is why she agreed to the initiative with Mustafa on Tuesday "that will quickly create jobs and thus also more stability for the West Bank."