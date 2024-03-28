German automakers face diverse effects from Baltimore bridge collapse

A general view of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it. Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is having a varied effect on German automakers, information from the manufacturers showed.

The bridge destruction, which occured on Tuesday after it was hit by a cargo ship, has had no impact on Porsche, a company spokesman said. The luxury carmaker said they can use the Port of Baltimore without disruptions.

The Port of Baltimore suspended vessel traffic into and out of the port until further notice, it said in a statement released shortly after the accident.

"This does not mean the Port of Baltimore is closed," it said.

"Trucks are being processed within our marine terminals."

Mercedes-Benz uses the port - along with several others, including the Brunswick, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina ports, for auto imports, a spokesman said.

"We are in close dialogue with our logistics service providers and are continuously monitoring the situation. Together with our transport partners, we are reviewing and adapting our delivery routes."

The supply of parts to its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant was not affected by the incident, he said.

"The incident has no impact on vehicle exports from the USA," said the spokesman.

Several manufacturers have terminals at the Baltimore port where they load vehicles; some companies are fortunate that their terminal is located in front of the accident site and remains accessible; for others, it will take an undetermined amount of time.

According to a report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, the Mercedes-Benz terminal is located behind the bridge and is therefore now cut off from shipping traffic.