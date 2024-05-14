Georgia man pleads guilty to calling in threats 3 days after Chesapeake Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Georgia man pled guilty on Monday to calling in threats just three days after the 2022 Chesapeake Walmart shooting which killed eight people.

DeAndre Murphy (Courtesy: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

According to court documents, 30-year-old DeAndre Tamir Murphy, also known as DeAdre, called two separate Walmart stores in Virginia Beach on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Murphy identified himself as ‘Mohammed,’ and demanded $20,000.

Murphy stated he had gunmen in place prepared to enter the stores if the stores did not comply with his demands, court documents reveal.

After recording Murphy’s second call, investigators were able to trace the call back to Murphy in Atlanta.

Murphy faces a maximum of up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17, 2024.

