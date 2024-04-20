Georgia man found guilty in shooting death of Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man has been found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins.

35-year-old Collins died while officers were serving a warrant at the Econo Lodge on Blake Street on October 5, 2020.

Man arrested in connection to death of Pine Bluff police officer

Keshone Smith of Georgia was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder for the shooting of Detective Collins.

Smith was 19 at the time of the shooting and had been a person of interest in a homicide case out of Georgia.

Pine Bluff Police Department names training center after fallen officer

Collins joined the Pine Bluff Police Department in 2015 and was named officer of the year in 2017.

Last October, the Pine Bluff Police Department honored Collins by naming their training center in his honor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.