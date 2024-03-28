Georgia AG fighting new EPA regulations on meat, poultry processors
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the attorneys general of 26 other states gave notice to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that they planned to contest a new rule focused on the environmental impacts of poultry and meat farms and processing plants across the United States.
The 27 AGs wrote and signed onto a letter contesting the new rule, saying it would “sweep” nearly 4,000 facilities into its “regulatory orbit,” saying the EPA has never “claimed such sweeping authority to regulate indirect discharges” of wastewater from plants before.
The letter also accuses the EPA, and the administration of President Joe Biden, of attempting regulations outside of what Congress’ Commerce Clause authorizes them to do without clear authority to do so.
In a statement on the new effort to fight the regulations, Carr’s office said for the first time, the EPA was trying to impose new pollution limits and pretreatment standards on meat and poultry processors.
Currently, Carr’s office said the EPA regulates about 150 meat processing facilities across the country.
“The massive costs associated with these unnecessary and unlawful regulations would undoubtedly result in decreased production or, even worse, facility closures throughout our state,” Carr said in a statement. “Strains on the supply chain lead to higher prices for consumers and additional burdens for our business community. While the Biden administration plays politics with our state’s leading industry, we will continue fighting to protect Georgia’s farmers and families from these reckless federal requirements.”
Carr’s office also said the new proposal raises “serious concerns about due process and transparency” in how the EPA regulates plants and facilities and that the proposed rule by the EPA goes beyond its statutory authority under the Clean Water Act while “understimat[ing] the burdens of compliance and conflicts with federal efforts to strengthen food supply chains.”
Carr joined the attorneys general of the following states in signing onto the letter:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Florida
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Mississippi, Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wyoming
