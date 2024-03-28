Georgia has 47 species of snakes, but only 7 are venomous. Learn here how to tell the difference.

Rat snake is most common in or near forested areas, forest edges with old fields, and abandoned buildings. It is most active in the day and can be active year round if the temperature is not too cold. All Rat Snakes are powerful constrictors.

Spring season means warmer weather and increase in wildlife species including snake sightings, experts say.

Georgia is home to about 47 species of snakes, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Snakes can be found from the mountains of north Georgia to the barrier islands along the Atlantic coast.

What should you do if you see a snake in your yard?

First, do not attempt to handle the snake. Give it the space it needs.

Anyone interested in identifying a snake on their property can do so from a safe distance, experts say.

Resources such as https://georgiawildlife.com/georgiasnakes, which includes DNR’s “Venomous Snakes of Georgia” brochure, can help.

Snakes are predators that feed on small mammals, amphibians, insects and even other snakes. There is no need to fear nonvenomous snakes.

Georgia’s native nonvenomous species are protected by state law; one, the eastern indigo, is even federally protected.

If a clearly identified venomous snake is in an area where it represents a danger to people or pets, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/preventing-wildlife-conflicts for a list of private wildlife removal specialists.

Most bites occur when a snake is cornered or captured and defending itself.

Venomous vs. poisonous

Venom is a toxic substance. But a key difference when the terms are used to describe organisms is how the toxin is delivered.

Venomous animals inject theirs by biting, stinging or sticking – think venomous snakes, wasps and stingrays. Poisonous species, such as poison frogs, deliver toxins passively, such as when they’re eaten or through skin secretions when they are touched.

To reduce the potential for snakes near your home, remove brush, log piles and other habitat features that attract mice, lizards and other animals on which snakes prey.

Brown watersnakes are common in our region and are not protected throughout most of it. This species is protected throughout the state of Georgia.

Did you know?

Nonvenomous snakes such as scarlet kingsnake, eastern hognose and watersnake species are frequently confused with their venomous counterparts – coral snakes, rattlesnakes and water moccasins.

Although pit vipers, which include all venomous species native to Georgia except for coral snakes, are often identified by their broad, triangular-shaped heads. Many nonvenomous snakes flatten their heads when threatened, which can make their heads appear triangular-shaped.

Also, some nonvenomous species have color patterns similar to venomous snakes. The bottom line, while it’s likely not venomous, use caution around any unidentified snake.

“To keep yourself safe and allow our native wildlife to thrive,” said Daniel Sollenberger, herpetologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, “give all snakes the space they require and the ability to escape on their own."

Help protect wildlife

