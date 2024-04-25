George Will Scorches GOP's Anti-Ukraine Wing With A Chilling Thought

Longtime conservative commentator George Will pulled no punches as he tore into who he described as the “112 ignoble House Republicans” who voted at the weekend against sending aid to Ukraine.

Instead, they voted “to endanger civilization,” Will wrote in his latest column for The Washington Post published Wednesday.

“Hoping to enhance their political security in their mostly safe seats, and for the infantile satisfaction of populist naughtiness (insulting a mostly fictitious ‘establishment’), they voted to assure [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s attempt to erase a European nation,” Will fumed.

The bill was passed this week after months of deadlock.

But despite its eventual success, Will warned the “cabal of grotesques [in the GOP] might yet predominate.’”

Among that so-called cabal of Donald Trump-devoted Republicans, he named and shamed Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). They have staunchly opposed the funding of Ukraine’s defense from Russia’s ongoing invasion. Greene even threatened to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over his support for the bill.

Will ended his essay with an ominous thought.

“Today’s Moscow-Beijing-Tehran axis is, as the 1930s Axis was, watching,” he wrote, later adding: “We can now see that the great unraveling that was World War II perhaps began with Japan’s 1931 invasion of Manchuria. Without the benefit of retrospection, we cannot be certain that World War III has not begun.”

Read the full analysis here.

