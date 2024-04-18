George Conway Details ‘Oh, It’s Daddy’ Call To Ivanka That Exposed Trump’s Fears

Conservative attorney George Conway shared a hitherto little-known anecdote about Donald Trump which he argued showed how worried the former president was about his alleged affairs and his alleged attempts to cover them up being made public.

It’s a “story I have never told too publicly before,” Conway told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday.

Conway recalled a phone call that Trump made to his daughter Ivanka Trump in 2018 as an interview that Playboy model Karen McDougal gave to CNN’s Anderson Cooper — about what McDougal claimed was her monthslong affair with Trump, while he was married to Melania Trump — was being broadcast.

“I was sitting at dinner with my ex-wife [former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway], with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and the phone rings,” remembered the lawyer, who is a fierce critic of his ex-wife’s former boss.

“And Ivanka goes into the kitchen and answers the phone. ‘Oh, it’s daddy.’ And what did daddy want to know? Whether they were watching Karen McDougal,” he said. “So, he was very, very concerned about it.”

In McDougal’s interview with Cooper, she claimed Trump made her cry when he tried to pay her after their first intimate encounter.

Trump also reportedly compared McDougal to Ivanka during their time together.

“He said I was beautiful like her, and, you know, ‘You’re a smart girl,’” she told Cooper. “And there wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.”

Jury selection started in Trump’s hush money trial on Monday.

The presumptive GOP nominee faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The case centers on his alleged paying off ― before the 2016 election ― of McDougal and porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about alleged affairs.

