Geomagnetic storm watch explained

Charges protons and electrons are emitted by the sun, typically these are diverted away by Earth's magnetic field. However, sometimes, these charges particles can enter the Earth's atmosphere where the field is the weakest, the poles! This is why higher latitudes have a better chance of seeing the aroura. Once entering, the charged particles interact with the oxygen and nitrogen in our atmosphere. As the electrons collide with the new particles, the result is stunning! Vivid light of pink, blue, and green appear in our sky.

