Geomagnetic storm produces northern lights in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been over a month since the cosmic showing of the total solar eclipse.

Now, the geomagnetic storm is erupting in full force and it’s beauty can be seen from Bakersfield.

It’s the first extreme geomagnetic storm G5 warning since 2003 and it put on a supercharged Friday night display of the northern lights, right here in our own backyard.

“I was scrolling and I did read that you could see it from Kern County, and I was just like thinking to myself yeah right, because that’s over there in Alaska or somewhere,” said Janette Gomez.

Another Bakersfield couple said they weren’t aware the light show was going to happen.

“We didn’t even know about it until it was over,” said Cindy and Richard Estrada. “Until we saw it on Facebook.”

Usually, the northern lights are only seen in high altitudes like Alaska, but scientists predict the aurora can be seen across the U.S.

“We’re just gonna try somewhere in the foothills where it’s dark, away from the lights. Hopefully, we can see something,” said Cindy and Richard Estrada.

The solar geomagnetic storm was triggered by a number of solar flares and eruptions from the sun known as coronal mass ejections. Scientists warn it could cause blackouts and disrupt cell service, but no serious issues have been reported.

The storm could possibly last all weekend.

