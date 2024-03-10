Genesee County sheriff's deputy dies following altercation at Batavia Downs

A Genesee County sheriff’s deputy died following an altercation at Batavia Downs early Sunday morning.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, a 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, was on a special assignment at Batavia Downs when the incident occurred.

According to police, an altercation inside the facility prompted Sanfratello and casino security to intervene about 12:45 a.m., police said.

They escorted two patrons, Michael J. Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, out of the bar area. Wilcox became physically combative with Sanfratello, and despite efforts to restrain her, Elmore interfered and attacked Sanfratello, leading to a physical altercation, according to police.

During the altercation, Sanfratello became unresponsive, and despite CPR efforts, he was pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of Sergeant Sanfratello and all the members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at this extremely difficult time," said Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch.

The Batavia Police Department, in coordination with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County District Attorney’s Office, and Batavia Downs, is leading the investigation. Witnesses or individuals with video footage of the incident are being asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at 585-345-6311 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org.

No further details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Thomas Sanfratello dies following altercation at Batavia Downs in NY