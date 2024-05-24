Gene Alexzander Scott found guilty for murdering grandfather, great-grandmother in Chester County, sentenced

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The man accused of killing two family members was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder, among other charges.

A Chester County jury found Gene Alexzander Scott guilty of murdering his grandfather and great-grandmother in 2020. Then an hour later a judge ordered him to two 60-year sentences to run concurrently, plus five years for possession of a gun during the commission of a crime.

The decision came on the same day that Scott, a former member of the U.S Army and marine Corps, took the stand for the double-murder trial. The defense questioned him about evidence that was brought up in preceding days, including his alibi.

Testimony included a cellmate from the Chester County jail and his accomplice in the slayings. The prosecution argues they were made over money to start a business. They claimed his grandfather Gene Rogers withdrew $120,000 from his savings and gave $86,000 to Scott for the business in January 2020. But by June, she says Scott only had $3 of it left.

Rogers was 61 and great-grandmother Billie Rogers was 78.

