GDOT closing part of South Cobb Drive for 2 months, completion of road repairs expected by mid-May

Beginning Tuesday morning, the Georgia Department Of Transportation will close part of South Cobb Drive for two months.

Crews will shut down South Cobb Drive from Fairground Road to Cobb Parkway for some much-needed road repairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with a business owner during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Monday, who will likely be affected by the closure.

Christopher McRae owns his business called ‘Just C McRae Mobile Mechanic’ and he uses South Cobb Drive often.

“I stay right over here and I’m traveling down South Cobb Delk Road all the time,” he said.

He is one of the many who will be affected by the closure.

“It’s already kind of congested and backed up. With them shutting down that road, it’s going to clog up even more. Also these roads here,” said McRae.

GDOT leaders said they will shut down South Cobb Drive near Dobbins Air Reserve Base for eight weeks. They want to repair a culvert that was installed in the 1940s.

The culvert was damaged during a recent rain storm.

GDOT said South Cobb Drive connects to Delk Road, east of Cobb Parkway and they know it’s a popular route during morning and evening commutes.

It’s a drive McRae said he knows all too well.

“Like I said, I’m a mobile mechanic so I have to travel through these roads,” said McRae.

TRENDING STORIES:

But until the eight-week project is finished GDOT said there will be travel delays.

That’s why they are urging drivers to use a detour.

“I got to get used to the detours. I don’t know where the detours will be. I don’t know if the detours will put me further out,” said McRae.

GDOT said they expect to finish things by mid-May.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: