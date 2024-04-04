GBI: Second man dies as result of Tifton shooting

Apr. 4—TIFTON — A second victim has died as a result of a shooting March 26 in Tifton, authorities said Thursday.

Adam Tyler Fall, 31, died March 29, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

On March 26, sheriff's deputies were sent to West 21st Street in Tifton on a report of a death and another person with a gunshot wound. The wound victim — Fall — was taken to the hospital but later died, the GBI said.

The first fatality was identified as Anzley Gandy, 39, of Tifton.

Wayne Doyle, 38, of Tifton was charged after Gandy's death with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted removal of a weapon from an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the statement said.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at +1-229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.