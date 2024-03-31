Gaza ceasefire pilgrimage takes place in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The war between Israel and Hamas continues, nearing its six-month mark. Here at home, Western New Yorkers are calling for ceasefire with some taking demonstrations one step at a time.

Event organizers tell WIVB News 4 that more than 60 people took part throughout the day for a global movement dubbed a Gaza ceasefire pilgrimage.

“There’s not much to say when we’re talking about human life, like the fact that this conversation is still happening. The fact that we must walk is wild and it’s disheartening,” said Lackawanna resident Nora Berman.

The pilgrimage began at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. Those in attendance began a 25-mile journey to Prospect Point at Niagara Falls State Park.

It wasn’t a straight shot. Various stops were worked in for rest, prayer and song.

“25 miles is nothing compared to what’s going on over there. What’s happening there is unspeakable, and more people need to keep looking at it and letting ourselves feel it so that we can move through it and that we can stop it,” said Lockport resident Lyndsey Devine.

Neighbors we spoke with gave background on the pilgrimage. They said from the Rafah border crossing into Egypt to the northern border, Gaza is about 25 miles long on the coast of the mediterranean sea. That’s why Saturday they traveled “Buffalo’s coast” along the Niagara River to stand in solidarity with Gaza.

“Not everyone knows what’s going on. Not everyone is paying attention. Not everyone cares and as someone who cares deeply, it’s felt very isolating. Now I know that I’m not alone,” added event organizer Lindsay Acker.

Donations gathered Saturday will go to humanitarian efforts like Refugee Alliance International, the Palestine Children’s Relief fund, and a local family working to get their surviving family members out of Gaza.

“Cease fire to us can’t be something just until the holidays over. It’s not something for the next two weeks. It needs to be something that is lasting,” continued Acker.

“It’s for everyone, its human life Arab or non-Arab. Human life, human injustices, they need to end,” concluded Berman.

For more information on future pilgrimages

