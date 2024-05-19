Gastonia man shoots, kills girlfriend, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday afternoon.

A female was involved in a domestic situation with her boyfriend David V. McDowell III, 24 at the 100 block of Dix Street. During this dispute, McDowell shot and killed his girlfriend.

At a separate shooting on Adams Avenue, one male was shot in the face and is currently receiving treatment at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Detectives are investigating if these two incidents are connected.

Warrants have been issued for McDowell’s arrest as the police are still searching for him.

Queen City News is reaching out to confirm what charges McDowell will be facing and the condition of the second victim.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.