The Garden Kitchen promotes health and community engagement
Located on the Southside, The Garden Kitchen aims to teach the community how to grow their own fruits and vegetables and how to bring it right to their table.
Located on the Southside, The Garden Kitchen aims to teach the community how to grow their own fruits and vegetables and how to bring it right to their table.
Pope spent the past five seasons as head coach at BYU.
8BitDo's Ultimate Controller with charging dock is currently on sale for $56. That's 20 percent off and a solid deal on one of the best third-party gamepads around.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than $100 off right now at Amazon, with some models and color options hitting record-low prices.
Playdate has only gotten cuter and more relevant with age.
India is getting an electric three-wheeler passenger vehicle that charges from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. The launch of the new EV -- a collaboration between auto manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility and battery-tech startup Exponent Energy -- comes amid India's ambition to electrify 80% of all its three-wheelers by 2030 in an effort to reduce emissions. The new three-wheeler, called the Stream City Qik and priced at $3,900 (324,999 Indian rupees), launched Friday and will go on sale from May 15 in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Bright idea for mom: Get eight of these flickering-flame beauties for $30 and 'make spring/summer a little more fun.'
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $100 on a Dyson stick vacuum.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Ford cuts 2024 Bronco Sport prices as much as $1,980 in April, trying lower prices instead of incentives. Only the Badlands trim is unchanged at $39,985.
Apple's Services business is set to grow by double digits next quarter, providing a bright spot in an otherwise rough 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
Humane today announced the availability of its first product, the Ai Pin. The Bay Area-based hardware startup has been kicking around since 2017, a year after co-founders Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri left Apple. Ai Pin is the first of what Humane hopes will be a long line of devices aimed at harnessing the power and popularity of generative AI platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
They shine a wide beam and are 'fast to react,' said an Amazon shopper. Built-in reflectors mean less harsh glare.
Sony just announced a trio of new speakers in a new line of audio products called the ULT Power Series. These speakers include an ULT button that provides a bass boost.
The Fed is aiming to avoid a repeat of the double inflation episode that rocked the 1970s and early 1980s.
Ambuj Kumar is nothing if not ambitious. An electrical engineer by training, Kumar led hardware design for eight years at Nvidia, helping to develop tech including a widely used high-speed memory controller for GPUs. After leaving Nvidia in 2010, Kumar pivoted to cybersecurity, eventually co-founding Fortanix, a cloud data security platform.
New Balance CEO Joe Preston may not be a molecular biophysicist, but he knows that footwear innovation is the product of scientific research.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings for the home, garden and beyond from Target, Macy's, Walmart and Amazon.